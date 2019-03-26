Arthur W. Guild

of Dunstable



Arthur Warren Guild, 74, of Dunstable, MA died March 24, 2019 at High Point Hospice House, Haverhill, MA after a long illness surrounded by his family.



He was married to Ruth H. (Howes) Guild with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 16, 2019.



Born in Arlington he was the son of the late Warren and Harriet Guild. Arthur was a graduate of Arlington High School with the class of 1962.



He retired from Valley Collaborative of Billerica and previously worked at Brooks Automation of Chelmsford, NEC of Marlboro and Analog Devices.



Arthur was a past volunteer EMT and Firefighter in Dunstable for over 30 years. He was an Eagle Scout and volunteered with troop 28, Dunstable.



He was an active member at the Evangelical Congregational Church in Dunstable. He was active in special needs sports groups, The Special Teams For Exceptional People and Kids In Disability Sports.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Adam Guild of Pepperell, and daughter, Sandi Guild of Pepperell, a brother, Richard and his wife, Johnette Guild of Tewksbury, and many nieces and nephews.



GUILD - Arthur Warren Guild of Dunstable, died March 24, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral Service will be held Thurs at 10am at the Evangelical Congregational Church in Dunstable. Burial in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Memorials may be made in his name to the Dunstable Volunteer Firefighters Assoc., PO Box 96, Dunstable, MA. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary