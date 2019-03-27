Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Evangelical Congregational Church
Dunstable, MA
View Map
Arthur Warren Guild of Dunstable

Arthur Warren Guild of Dunstable, died March 24, 2019. Visiting hours Wed. 3 to 7 P.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral Service will be held Thurs at 10am at the Evangelical Congregational Church in Dunstable. Burial in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Memorials may be made in his name to the Dunstable Volunteer Firefighters Assoc., PO Box 96, Dunstable, MA. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 27, 2019
