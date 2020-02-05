|
Ashley E. Campbell, age 30, passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 2, 2020 after a long battle with autoimmune illness.
Born on July 15, 1989, she was a daughter of Lisa A. (Vecchi) Campbell, and the late Bruce E. Campbell, who died in 2009. Ashley graduated from Dracut High School, class of 2008. Following her education, she worked for Enterprise Bank, and later went on to work for Lowell General Hospital.
Ashley was a communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Church, and also was a CCD teacher for the parish. In her free time, she enjoyed vacationing at Lake Winnipesaukee and spending time with her family. For Ashley, there was nothing more important than her family, especially her niece Madison, who was the light of her life.
Besides her beloved mother, Ashley is survived by her siblings, Geoffrey B. Campbell, Daniel J. Campbell, and Kimberly M. Campbell all of Dracut; her niece Madison; her maternal grandmother, Marcia Vecchi, and her paternal grandmother Mary Jane Campbell both of Tewksbury; her aunts and uncles, Dennis Vecchi and his wife Chris of Andover, Jeffrey Vecchi and his wife Tanya of W. Newbury, Joseph Vecchi of Methuen, Diane Howes of Salem, NH, Maureen Dunlevy and her husband John of Georgetown, Heather Ward and her husband Kevin of Tewksbury, Kathleen Pontes and her partner Darwin Lehigh of Tewksbury, and Brian Campbell of Lowell, as well as many dear cousins and friends.
Ashley was the granddaughter of the late Daun J. Vecchi, and the late Bruce F. Campbell.
Friends may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, February 6th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on February 7th, followed by her Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 12 Noon, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2020