Ashley E. Campbell of Dracut
Ashley E. Campbell, age 30, daughter of Lisa A. (Vecchi) Campbell. Friends may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, February 6th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on February 7th, followed by her Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 12 Noon, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2020