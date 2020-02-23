|
Athanasia Tamvaklis, age 86, passed away peacefully at Palm Manor in Chelmsford on February 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Demetrios Tamvaklis, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Born in Samos, Greece on April 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John and Paraskevoula Sevastis. Following her education, Athanasia went on to run her household and spent her days raising her beloved children.
Athanasia was a recent member of St. Xenia's Orthodox Church, and a former lifelong member of The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. She was also a member of The Ladies of Philoptochos Society. When she wasn't with her family or attending functions with her Church, she loved tending to her garden and being outdoors.
Besides her beloved husband, Athanasia is survived by her children, Emanuel Tamvaklis and his wife Linda of Dracut, Eva Tamvaklis and her fiancé Stephen Ceglarski, and John Tamvaklis and his wife Christine of Dracut; her grandchildren, Christina, Demi, Stacey, Alex, and Alaina; her siblings-in-law, ArhondoulaLainas of Lowell, and Pavlos Tamvaklis of Lowell, as well as many other dear realtives and friends.
She was the beloved sister of the late Stamatios Sevastis, of Lowell.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, February 25th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral will begin from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26th at 9 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Xenia's Orthodox Church, 170 N. Lowell St., Methuen. Burial will follow in Westlawn II Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
