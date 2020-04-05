|
|
90
4/21/1929 -3/25/2020
DRACUT
Athene "Tina" M. (Gray ) Doherty of Dracut, Formally of Everett, Mass. age 90, died on March 25th. She passed peacefully at Prescott House in North Andover surrounded by her loved ones. She was married to her husband, William J Doherty for 53 years prior to his passing in 2005 and they raised seven children. Her son, Thomas of Winthrop predeceased her in 2007. Patrick Doherty and his wife Claire of Winthrop; Daughter-in-Law, Kathleen (Ford) Doherty of Winthrop; Michael Doherty and his wife Judith of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Timothy Doherty and his wife Anne-Marie of Lawrence; Mary Hickey and her husband Andrew of Dracut, Janice Mancini and her husband Mario of Melrose and Kathleen Doherty of Hudson survived her. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Athene was predeceased by her siblings: Rheta Rousseau, Robert Gray, Scott Gray and John Gray. Freda Bailey is her surviving sister.
Her passion for community was evident in her work at Dracut Town Hall and volunteering at the Dracut Food Pantry. Her hobbies were gardening, art and raising seven children.
The family wishes to send thanks to the staff of Prescott house who took such great care of her in her final days.
Due to the Current Health Emergency, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Dracut Food Pantry at 1934 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA 01826 in Athene's name.
To send a message of condolence to the family please visit McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home at www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Athene M. (Gray) Doherty
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020