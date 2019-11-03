|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend
Newport Richie, FL – Audrey C. Connell, Age 80, wife of the late Harry B. Connell died peacefully Saturday, October 26 at her home in Newport Richie, FL.
She was born in Boston, October 31, 1938, daughter of the late Nicholas P. and Gertrude (Peterson) Adams. Audrey lived in Billerica until 1993 then later moved to her homes in Limerick, ME and New Port Richie, FL.
Audrey was employed as the Office Manager for the Billerica Publishing Company for 35 years and retired in 1990. She was a former member of the Billerica Fireman's Wife Club and enjoyed volunteering at the Limerick Library, Rescue Services and St. Patrick's Food Pantry.
Audrey is survived by her sons, Christopher Connell and his wife Kim of Billerica and Jeffrey Connell and his wife Amy also of Billerica; her grandchildren, Sean and Ivana of Wells, ME, Tara and Kyle Marzeoti of Wyndham, NH and Jeffrey and Timmy Connell of Billerica; her great grandchildren, Aidan, Rylan, Logan, Charli and Toni, her niece Nichole Williams, and her sister, Debra Terry and her husband Tim of New Mexico. As well as her lifelong friend Elaine Crandall Burt.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, November 9. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the Café Escadrille, 26 Cambridge St., Burlington from 12-3 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's name to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
