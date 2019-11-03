Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Café Escadrille
26 Cambridge St
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey C. Connell


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey C. Connell Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend

Newport Richie, FL – Audrey C. Connell, Age 80, wife of the late Harry B. Connell died peacefully Saturday, October 26 at her home in Newport Richie, FL.

She was born in Boston, October 31, 1938, daughter of the late Nicholas P. and Gertrude (Peterson) Adams. Audrey lived in Billerica until 1993 then later moved to her homes in Limerick, ME and New Port Richie, FL.

Audrey was employed as the Office Manager for the Billerica Publishing Company for 35 years and retired in 1990. She was a former member of the Billerica Fireman's Wife Club and enjoyed volunteering at the Limerick Library, Rescue Services and St. Patrick's Food Pantry.

Audrey is survived by her sons, Christopher Connell and his wife Kim of Billerica and Jeffrey Connell and his wife Amy also of Billerica; her grandchildren, Sean and Ivana of Wells, ME, Tara and Kyle Marzeoti of Wyndham, NH and Jeffrey and Timmy Connell of Billerica; her great grandchildren, Aidan, Rylan, Logan, Charli and Toni, her niece Nichole Williams, and her sister, Debra Terry and her husband Tim of New Mexico. As well as her lifelong friend Elaine Crandall Burt.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, November 9. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the Café Escadrille, 26 Cambridge St., Burlington from 12-3 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's name to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Audrey C. Connell
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -