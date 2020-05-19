Dracut, MA
Audrey L. (Krauss) Gaska, 94, died on Sunday, May 17th, at the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley in North Billerica, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry G. Gaska.
Born in Norwich, Connecticut on May 26, 1925, Audrey was a daughter of the late William and Maude A. Krauss. She was educated and graduated in Plainfield, Connecticut. Audrey dedicated her life to her family and raising her two sons.
Audrey enjoyed reading, cooking, and crochet. She was deeply involved in her church and loved assisting and attending her churches activities. Above all, spending time with family was most important to her.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her two sons, Bruce Gaska and his wife Claire of South Carolina and Stephen Gaska and his wife Patricia of Billerica; four grandchildren, Laura Casey of Tewksbury, Robert Gaska of Billerica, Eric Gaska of Merrimack, NH, and Christopher Gaska of Hudson, NH; and six great-grandchildren, Austin Gaska, Michael and Sean Casey, Joseph, Maria, and Ella Rose Gaska.
In addition to her husband, Henry, she was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Krauss, and her sister, Eunice Dzwonkas.
Gaska
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held private. Her burial will take place in Lowell Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.