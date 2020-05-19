Audrey L. (Krauss) Gaska
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dracut, MA

Audrey L. (Krauss) Gaska, 94, died on Sunday, May 17th, at the Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley in North Billerica, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry G. Gaska.

Born in Norwich, Connecticut on May 26, 1925, Audrey was a daughter of the late William and Maude A. Krauss. She was educated and graduated in Plainfield, Connecticut. Audrey dedicated her life to her family and raising her two sons.

Audrey enjoyed reading, cooking, and crochet. She was deeply involved in her church and loved assisting and attending her churches activities. Above all, spending time with family was most important to her.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her two sons, Bruce Gaska and his wife Claire of South Carolina and Stephen Gaska and his wife Patricia of Billerica; four grandchildren, Laura Casey of Tewksbury, Robert Gaska of Billerica, Eric Gaska of Merrimack, NH, and Christopher Gaska of Hudson, NH; and six great-grandchildren, Austin Gaska, Michael and Sean Casey, Joseph, Maria, and Ella Rose Gaska.

In addition to her husband, Henry, she was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Krauss, and her sister, Eunice Dzwonkas.

Gaska

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held private. Her burial will take place in Lowell Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Audrey L. (Krauss) Gaska

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved