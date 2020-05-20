Augusto DaSilva
1920 - 2020
Augusto DaSilva
Longtime Resident of Westford, 99

WESTFORD - Augusto DaSilva, age 99, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home in Westford. For 64 years, he was the beloved husband of Marjorie (Flynn) DaSilva who passed away July 20, 2010.

Augusto was born in Tewksbury on August 4, 1920, a son of the late Manuel and Augusta (DeJesus) DeSilva. He was a resident of Westford for 68 years.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a maintenance man for the Tewksbury State Hospital farm grounds where he worked for 35 years.

Augusto enjoyed spending his summers at his cottage in Middleton, NH where he loved to sit on his porch and watch the lake. He was the ultimate handyman and could fix pretty much anything. His greatest joy was time spent with his family.

Augusto is survived by his children, Mary DaSilva of Westford, Tom DaSilva of Pepperell, Kathi DaSilva of Westford, John DaSilva and Susan Corey of Groton, Debbie Masson of Shirley, Nancy Macpherson and her husband Chris, Carol Coleman and Robert DaSilva, all of Westford; six grandchildren, Cheryl Beaton and her husband Keith, Shauna Tibbetts and her husband Jason, Timothy Masson and his wife Jocelyn, Kristin Sinclair and her husband Kurt, Stacy Carpenter and her husband Chris, and Sheri Macpherson; eight great-grandchildren Samuel, Autumn, Jeremy, Marissa, Quinn, Hadley, Cameron and Leila; a dear friend, Marie Rouille; also many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Marjorie DaSilva who passed away in 1977 and brother of the late Maria, George, Vivian, Joseph, Mary, Celestina, Maria, John and Manuel.

DaSILVA - Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Augusto will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the WESTFORD HEALY FUNERAL HOME, 57 N. Main St., Westford. To share your thoughts and memories of Augusto, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Nancy, Chris, Sheri & Marissa, Sorry for your loss. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Teresa Ayer
Coworker
May 18, 2020
To all my cousins, my sincere condolences. He was my favorite uncle and I have many happy memories of visits when we were all much younger. I worked for him at the hospital farm when I was in school and it may have been my favorite job. Augie had a long and wonderful life and is back with Aunt Margie for all time. Rest in peace Uncle Augie
Bill Flynn
Family
May 18, 2020
Nancy, and family
I am very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. May he rest in peace
Karen Mello
Coworker
