Aune (Nancy) Ahola Whitehair
WESTFORD - The longest goodbye occurs between people with Alzheimer's disease and their loved-ones. It is with great sadness that the children of Aune Whitehair announce their mother said her final goodbye on January 18, 2020.
Born in 1933, daughter of the late Sulo and Eva Marie Ahola, she was lovingly raised by her step-mother Rauha Harju Ahola, in Fitchburg, MA. Aune graduated from Fitchburg High School, then Boston University's Sargent College, proudly receiving a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy. Married to Jay C. Whitehair, Jr. in 1955, they settled in Hanover, NH. Aune raised her family encouraging them to be active participants in life, and to be kind to others.
Aune had many dear friends while residing in Hanover, NH, Boothbay, ME, Newmarket, NH, and Lebanon, NH. She was a piano player, potter, sailor, kayaker and life-long learner. She loved traveling, especially to Maine and Rockport. Aune's life was defined by the Finnish word "Sisu", meaning courage, resilience and bravery. During her years living with Alzheimer's her love for family and her joyful personality continued to shine through. She danced to life and then danced some more.
Aune, predeceased by her husband Jay, leaves behind three children, Deborah Whitehair, Heidi Whitehair (Skip Rouleau), and Jay Whitehair (Beth Phillips-Whitehair), her grandchildren Ebben and Bria Phillips-Whitehair, brother Bernard (Beverly) Ahola and family, and sister Carol (Louis) Cuervo and family.
Aune's family thank the staff at Bridges of Epoch, Westford for their loving and loyal care.
The family held a private Celebration of Life recently. Burial will take place in the summer at Pine Knoll Cemetery, Hanover, NH. Donations in honor of Aune would be gratefully accepted by the of MA/NH's 2020 Memory Walk at http://act.alz.org/goto/HEIDIW, or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020