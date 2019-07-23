|
of Hudson, NH; 52
HUDSON, NH
Aurelie "Lee" (Blanchard) Connors, a resident of Hudson, NH passed away at the young age of 52, on July 19, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Donald F. Connors, Jr. for 21 wonderful years and the extremely proud Mother of Meaghan and Timothy.
Born in Methuen on January 29, 1967, she was a daughter of George and Aurelie (Clarke) Blanchard of Methuen.
She was a graduate of Methuen High School and went on to earn a BS in Accounting from UMass Lowell and ultimate her MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.
Prior to raising her family, she worked as an Accountant at Coreco Imaging and later when her children went to school left the profession she loved to ultimately to become a Paraprofessional at the Hills Garrison Elementary School in Hudson, which turned out to be her true calling. Lee enjoyed being involved with many organizations and fundraisers, including the P.T.O. and Mal's Pals.
She loved time with her family, spending time at the Lake, boating, hiking, movies, reading, working out with her pals at NRG and was always ready for a new adventure, with her friends by her side. Lee also loved animals and will be greatly missed by her dogs, Buddy and Sparky and her cats, George and Honey.
Surviving her in addition to her husband, children and parents are: her sister Michelle Weisinger of Derry NH; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, David and Helen Blanchard of Derry, NH, Greg and Leslie Blanchard of Methuen and her twin, Paul and Kathy Blanchard of Methuen;; her father and mother-in-law, Donald and the late MaryJane Connors of Westford; a sister in law, Kathleen N. Connors and her companion Paul Goulas of Westford; a brother-in-law, Kevin Connors and his wife Gretchen of Westford. Lee had a special relationship with all of her nieces, nephews: Tyler, Anna, Nicholas, Amanda, Shaun, Holly, Briana, Corey, Bobby, Cameron, and the late Kevin. She was especially found of her great-nieces: Kaleigh, Mikaelyn, Scarlett, Anaya, Analisse and Ryleigh.
She also leaves many, many dear friends but especially her "adopted sisters": Karen Floyd, Christine Bardsley and Janet Perron.
Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, MA on Wednesday, July 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Kathryn Parish, 4 Dracut Road, Hudson, NH. Committal Services will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of Lee Connors to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 23, 2019