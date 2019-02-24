Auriel True Fleming

formerly of Billerica, MA; 94



Auriel True Fleming, age 94, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in New Durham, NH with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 28, 1924 in Brookline, MA, the daughter of Merle and May (Brent) True.



Auriel was raised in Cambridge, MA and later moved to Billerica, MA where she and her husband raised their family and lived for over 30 years. In retirement, they shared their time between Melvin Village, NH and Port Charlotte, FL.



Auriel served her country in the US Navy during WWII. While stationed at Great Lakes Naval Hospital, she met her future husband, John "Jack" Fleming Jr., the "Love of Her Life".



Auriel was a homemaker for most of her life. She was an active volunteer up to the age of 93. In her young adult years, she volunteered in activities around her children such as Sunday school, Girl Scouts, etc. As an adult she always held at least one volunteer position, either with Meals on Wheels, the Humane Society, as a VNA driver, or volunteering at a local hospital. Auriel always felt the need to give back to others and keep busy. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriot's fan and rarely missed a game. Auriel was a keen and competitive cribbage player and always had a book and a crossword puzzle by her side.



She is predeceased by her husband John W. Fleming Jr. in 2000, her son Stephen B. Fleming in 2018, and her brother Merle "Bud" True, as well as her parents. She is survived by her son Robert Fleming and his wife Beverly of Billerica, MA and her daughter Merle Taylor and her husband James of New Durham, NH. Auriel delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and so enjoyed being a part of their lives and watching them grow.



There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:00 am, at the First Congregational Church, on 18 Andover Road, in Billerica, MA. Interment will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford, MA following the service.



Donations in her memory may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society on 1305 Meredith Center Road in Laconia, NH, 03246. Their phone number is 603-524-3252.



If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please visit, www.lordfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary