Loving wife, mother,
grandmother, great-grandmother LOWELL Aurore J. (Lafortune) Morrissette, 95, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Leo L. Morrissette who passed on December 20, 2004.
Born in Lowell on December 30, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Clement and Adrienne (Dufresne) Lafortune. The last surviving of nine children, Aurore was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond, Leo and Antonio Lafortune, Florence Barker, Irene Rondeau, Lucienne Lemieux, Pauline Chandonnet and Rita Desforges.
Aurore had been employed by the former Scotty Shoe Company of Lowell as an eyeleter.
She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Louis de France Church in Lowell but more recently attended Mass at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church in Dracut. She was a member of the Miraculous Medal Society for many years.
Most important to Aurore was spending quality time with her family. She is survived by a son and his wife, Ronald and Estelle Morrissette of Dracut; a foster son and his wife, Austin and Rose LaRocque of Beverly; a daughter-in-law and her husband, Janet (Ouellette) McLean and her husband Philip of Pelham, NH; a sister-in-law and her husband, Alice and Normand Turgeon; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the foster mother of the late Frank LaRocque. MORRISSETTE Relatives and friends are invited to Aurore's Life Celebration on Tuesday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 10 AM, in Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 29, 2019