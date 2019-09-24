|
|
LOWELL
Avelina M. "Evelyn" (DeJesus) Bettencourt, 95, passed away, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the High Point Hospice House in Haverhill, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late William G. Bettencourt, who passed away in 2005.
She was born in Lowell, April 28, 1924 a daughter of the late Joseph DeJesus and Senhorinha (Mello) DeJesus. She was educated in the Lowell School system and graduated from Lowell High School.
Evelyn was a talented and gifted seamstress. She started her career with C.F. Hathaway Shirts. She then started her own business from her home taking care of people's sewing needs. She ran her business for more than 60 years, retiring only 10 years ago, when she was 85.
She is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Joseph W G Bettencourt of Fitzwilliam, NH., William G Bettencourt, Jr., of Lowell, Daniel G Bettencourt and his wife Catherine of Nashua, NH., and M. Sandra Silveria and her husband John of Lowell. She also leaves her nine Grandchildren and her thirteen Great-Grandchildren.
Evelyn was also the sister of the late: Mary Languay, Vera Jesus, Alice Sousa, Manuel DeJesus and Anthony DeJesus.
Bettencourt
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, September 26th, from 9-11AM with her service to follow at 11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to: High Point Hospice House, 360 North Avenue, Haverhill, MA., 01830. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Avelina M. Bettencourt, 95
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019