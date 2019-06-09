|
of Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD
Azora E. (Roberts) Crose, of Chelmsford, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James R. Crose.
She was born in Somerville, MA on March 18, 1934, and was a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Elsie M. (Spear) Roberts.
Azora was very active in the Chelmsford and Westford Senior Centers, where she was a greeter and volunteer. She was also the camera person for the local Chelmsford TV station Telemedia Studios.
Azora leaves her children; Debra Fortin and her husband Richard and Douglas Crose and his wife Heather all of Merrimack, NH, her sisters; E. Adele Anderson and her husband George of NH and Arlene Howe of VA, her grandchildren; Britni Lamontagne and her husband Jason, Madison, and Mason Crose, and her great-grandson Edward Lamontagne.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00, in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her funeral service will be at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Interment will be held privately. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019