longtime Belvidere resident
LOWELL
Balbina C. (Picanso) Ramos, 89, longtime Belvidere resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Manuel C. 'Manny' Ramos, with whom she celebrated 53 years of marriage together just weeks before he passed away in 2006.
She was born in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal on June 1, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Francisco Picanso and the late Senhorinha Candia (da Silva) Picanso.
In 1963, Balbina came to the United States with her family, settling in Lowell where she was a communicant of St. Anthony Church and member of the Holy Ghost Society. She worked as a stitcher for many years at CF Hathaway Shirts, one of the last American Shirt Makers, until they closed in the 1970's. She enjoyed watching hockey on TV, especially when the game got physical. When she was younger she loved traveling, especially to Fatima, Portugal, Morocco, and Spain.
Balbina is survived by her son, Al Ramos and his wife, Tracy of N. Billerica; her daughter, Alcina Buckley who resided with her and took care of her for the last 16 years; and four grandchildren, John 'Jay' Buckley and his wife, Samantha of Townsend, Hannah Ramos of Newton, Rachael Ramos of N. Billerica and Rebecca Ramos of N. Billerica. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Arlindo Silva of Lowell; and many loving nieces and nephews that were very close to her. Balbina also leaves her friend and caretaker, Maria Amarante, whom her family would like to thank for her kindness and compassion.
She was the last of her family, she is predeceased by her four brothers, and two sisters. She is also predeceased by her three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.
ON TUESDAY, JULY 9, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 8 UNTIL 10 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT 11 AM, AT ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL. BURIAL WILL FOLLOW AT ST. MARY CEMETERY, TEWKSBURY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 7, 2019