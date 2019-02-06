Barbara A. Clark Langone

of Derry, NH, formerly of Lowell, MA; 75



Barbara A. Clark Langone, 75 of Derry, NH entered into eternal life on February 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late John S. Langone, who died in 2009.



She was born in Lowell, MA on February 7, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Muzykowski) Clark. Barbara had resided in Derry for the past ten years, formerly living in Lowell, MA and Bradford, MA. She graduated from Dracut High School and later received her Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University.



Barbara was employed by Schneider Automation (formerly Gould, Inc./Modicon) for over 20 years in Human Resources and retired in 2000 as a Manager, Human Resources. She was active in the Amoskeag Mills Chapter of The Questers and was formerly a member of the Board of Trustees of the Marion Garrish Center in Derry as well as a member of the Parish Council at St. Joseph's Lithuanian Church in Lowell. Barbara enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge as well as sewing, reading, and traveling.



She is survived by five stepchildren: Mary Barden and her husband Kevin of Derry, NH, Joanne Airoldi and her husband Dennis of Durham, NC, Stephen Langone and his wife Kathleen of Manchester, NH, Janice Jobin of Concord, NH, and Jean Jacques and her husband Wayne of Derry, NH. She is also survived by eight step-grandchildren and several cousins.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. An announcement of arrangements will follow at that time. Donations in memory of Barbara Clark Langone may be made to the Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054 or Foundation Hematology/Oncology, Southern New Hampshire Hospital, 10 Prospect Street, Nashua, NH 03060. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is handling arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary