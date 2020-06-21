Barbara A. DeMorris
1935 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,

Great Grandmother and Sister

Billerica

Barbara A DeMorris, Age 85, beloved wife of Vincent DeMorris died Sunday at the Lahey Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lowell, May 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Peter F. and Florence E. (McDonald) MacKinnon and was raised in Wilmington before moving to Billerica in 1969.

Along with her husband, Barbara enjoyed traveling to Hawaii every year for four or five months and also traveled to Europe.

She is survived by her children, Michael, Steven, Janice, Karen, Marianne; her stepchildren, Jackie, Drew and the late Sharon; her brother, Dan. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren and her Ohana in Hawaii, Me Ke Aloha, A hui hou.

At the request of the family all arrangements will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.

www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Barbara A. DeMorris

Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
