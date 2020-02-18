|
Chelmsford
Barbara (Ahearn) Gagnon, 80, a lifetime resident of Chelmsford, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of 57 years of James Gagnon. She was born in Lowell on August 21, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Rita (Boyle) Ahearn. Barbara graduated from Chelmsford High School class of 1957. She enjoyed gardening and antiquing but most of all, she cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband James, Barbara leaves her son; David Gagnon and his wife Rebecca of Stokesdale, NC, her daughter; Kelly McDermott and her husband Thomas of Simsbury, CT, her grandchildren; Stephanie Anderson, Kelsey Mathews, Bridget McDermott, Colleen McDermott and Heather McDermott, her great grandchildren; James Oscar Anderson and Hazel Maeve Mathews, her brothers; John T. Ahearn and his wife Jean, Bernard Ahearn and his wife Mary, her sisters; Mary Lou Prescott and her husband Robert, Rita Zappelli and her husband Kevin, Marie Lessard and her husband Brian, Pat Karl and her husband Edward. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her siblings; Jimmy, Herbie, Freddie, Danny, Eddie, Joan, Regina and Gail.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Hope for HIE (hopeforhie.org/donate). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For the online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020