formerly of Billerica Barbara A. (Miller) Keesler, age 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a happy and fulfilling life. She was born in Somerville, November 17, 1936, the daughter of the late Arthur and Josephine (Foster) Miller. She is pre-deceased by twin sisters Martha and Mary-Lou. Barbara lived most of her life in Billerica, growing up in the Pinehurst section of town before moving to the "Old Farm House" in East Billerica. She worked for 40 years as an Administrative Assistant at M.I.T. in Cambridge, retiring in 2016 at the age of 80, a job she loved and was passionate about, which afforded opportunities for travel. She was independent, driven, and inspired the same in those around her. She was compassionate and caring, and was a comfort to those that needed encouragement, a shoulder to lean on, or a gentle kick in the behind if needed. She was an active member of the Chelmsford Bible Church (formerly Matthew's Memorial in Chelmsford) with whom she shared friendship and a common desire in helping those in need throughout the surrounding communities. She is survived by her son, Brian Keesler and his partner Lynn Pyrcz of Merrimack NH, her two daughters, Cynthia Keesler and her partner Jeffrey Lundgren of Billerica, and Kimberly Warner and her partner Eric Fosmire of Billerica. Her five loving grandchildren, Jenna, Nikole and her husband Ryan, Ryan and his wife Jessica, Maranda, and Rachel. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ayla and Tucker. She was a unique individual and will be truly missed by all. Keesler Keesler of Billerica, May 29, 2019, Barbara A. (Miller) Keesler, age 82. Funeral from the Chelmsford Bible Church, 128 Gorham St., Chelmsford, Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Sunday, June 2, 2019 2:00 – 5:00 PM. Interment, Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2019