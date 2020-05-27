long-time resident of Windham, NH
Barbara A. (Cram) McKinnon, age 92, a long-time resident of Windham, NH, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at Salemhaven in Salem, NH. She was born in Lowell, MA on February 18, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Ralph M. and Mary Ellen (Axon) Cram.
Barbara grew up in the Pawtucketville section of Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School. She then became a secretary and worked for the purchasing agent at Transonics. In 1958, she moved to Windham, where she raised her children. Barbara was a piano teacher for many years to both children and adults. She was also a founder of the Windham Cooperative Kindergarten. She was a member of the Windham Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and played the organ. As her children grew older, she went on to work for BAE Systems in Nashua and then retired from there after many years. Since a young girl, Barbara spent her summers at Cobbett's Pond with her family. Her family, children, and grandchildren were her everything. Anyone who knew Barbara, knew she had a heart of gold.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Susan Fetzner and her husband Michael; her son, Peter McKinnon and his wife Brenda; two grandchildren, whom she adored, Derick and Denise Jones; and her late sister, Mary L. Olsson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Road, Windham, NH 03087.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 27, 2020.