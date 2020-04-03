|
Loving Sister, Aunt
LOWELL
Barbara A. Vayo passed away peacefully, after a period of declining health,on Thursday evening March 26, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
She was born in Utica, New York on June 24, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Harold E. Vayo and the late Lucie M. (Plante) Vayo. Barbara attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and graduated from Keith Hall. She worked as a secretary for insurance and medical offices in Lowell.
She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Lithuanian Parish, where she served as Parish Secretary, Eucharistic Minister, taught Religious Education classes, and was a member of their Parish Choir until its closing.
She enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles and spent many summers in Ogunquit, Maine with her family. She was currently a communicant of Holy Family Parish in Lowell.
Barbara is survived by her two brothers, Harold E. Vayo, Jr. of Madison, CT, and Paul F. Vayo and his wife, Genia of Fairfax, VA; as well as nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She is also survived by her dear friends Carol and Jack Leonard of Lowell.
She was predeceased by her sisters, the late Jean L. (Vayo) Cull, the late Janet E. Vayo; and her sister-in-law, the late Joan C. Vayo.
The family would like to thank the staff of Belvidere Health Center for their compassionate care of Barbara for the past several years. Donations, in memory of Barbara, may be made to the Oblate Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler St., Tewksbury, MA 01876.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE & WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON OUR WEBSITE AND FACEBOOK PAGE. BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. MARY CEMETERY IN TEWKSBURY. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2020