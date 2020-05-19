CHELMSFORD- Barbara Ann (Lunt) Allen, 82, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away at the Lowell General Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 as a direct result of the Covid-19 virus. She was the beloved wife of Donald H. Allen whom she married on December 27, 1958. She was born in Portland, ME on September 12, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Clinton and Marion (Simpson) Lunt.
Barbara attended school in Portland, ME graduating from Deering High School in 1955. She was also a graduate of the University of Maine, 1959, with a BEd degree in Education. Barbara was a certified teacher of Biology and Science in Maine and Massachusetts, teaching in the Chelmsford public school system. She taught special needs at the Nashoba Valley Technical High School in Westford. Barbara played French horn in the Chelmsford Community Band from its inception in 1970, also serving as a board member. She served as a volunteer at the Chelmsford Library, Chelmsford High School, Chelmsford Senior Center and the Nashoba Valley Technical High School after her retirement in 1998. She was a member of the "Benevolent Beaders" at the Central Congregational Church in Chelmsford, making and selling jewelry for charity. Barbara loved all animals, especially rabbits, and was active with the Middlesex County 4H club. She was very proud of her heritage, being a direct descendant of the twelve passengers of the Mayflower and three passengers on the second trip to the new world.
In addition to her loving husband, Donald, she leaves behind her four children; Kenneth Donald Allen of Excelsior, MN, Stephen Lunt Allen of Santa Cruz, CA, Deborah Ann Bourque of Dover, NH and Scott Edward Allen of Pueblo, CO, her six grand-children and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Visitation and Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Barbara Ann Allen
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.