Barbara Ann Derby Northam of Plano, TX formerly of North Bellmore, NY passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born in Lowell, MA on October 1, 1934 to Francis and Ralph Derby.
She graduated from Lowell High School, Class of 1952 and was crowned Miss Lowell the same year.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Robert Edward Northam. She is survived by her children: Steven William Northam and wife, Jane of Fallbrook, CA; Robert Brian Northam and wife, Donna of Hampton, NH; Susan Northam and fiance, Phillip Kisamore of Wylie, TX; Nancy Ellen Northam Leibundgut and husband, Eric of Hampton, NH; grandchildren, Monica Baumann and husband, Dave of Temecula, CA; Holly Isaac of Mission Beach,CA; Sarah Isaac of Fallbrook, CA; Craig Northam and wife, April of Bremerton, WA; Torie Northam of Providence Village, TX; Brandon Dotson of Wylie, TX; Ryan Robert Leibundgut of Hampton, NH; William Albert Leibundgut of Hampton, NH; Nicole Susan Leibundgut of Narragansett, RI; great-grandchildren Bella Baumann of Temecula, CA, Aujane Lane and Akeelah Duffy of Fallbrook, CA, Brayden Robert Smith and Brynlee Nicole Smith of Providence Village, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Derby Marsolini of Manchester, NH and many nieces and nephews.
While working a summer job, she met Bob at Hampton Beach, NH. After their marriage on February 20, 1954, they enjoyed returning to Hampton Beach each summer while raising their family. She created wonderful memories raising her four children and supporting them through their extra curricular activities. A cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was adored and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at Hampton Beach, NH in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for Barbara Ann Derby Northam