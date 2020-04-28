|
|
of Lowell, MA
LOWELL
Barbara Ann Hodge, 80, of Lowell, MA died Monday morning, April 27, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell, MA after a long illness.
She was married to William R. Hodge with whom she celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2019.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late John Dowling and Mabel Rourke. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1957.
She retired from the Lowell Public Schools in 2002 as secretary to the assistant superintendent.
Barbara was a communicant of St. Rita's Church in Lowell, MA.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed traveling.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her Son and his wife, William and Maura Hodge of Merrimack, NH, her daughters and their husbands, Debbie and Bernard Poncelet of Exeter, NH, Lorrie and Dennis Coupal of Derry, NH, Kerrie and Michael McGaffigan of Chester, NH, her brothers and their wives John and Joan Dowling of Lowell, MA, Brendan and Sally Dowling of Tyngsboro, MA, her sister-in-law, Frances Dowling of Hudson, NH and her 10 grandchildren, Kristen, Ryan, Justin, Kelly, Jenna, Haylee, Kylie, Molly, Seamus, and Michael.
She was the sister of the late James and Brian Dowling.
Hodge
Virtual committal prayers on Wed. at 12 Noon at DOLANFUNERALHOME.COM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita's Church in Lowell when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be made in her name to the Jimmy Fund Clinic, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Flr., Brookline, MA 02445 www.jimmyfund.org. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
View the online memorial for Barbara Ann Hodge
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020