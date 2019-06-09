|
Barbara Ann (Archibald) McKone
Barbara Ann (Archibald) McKone completed her beautiful, creative and adventurous life on January 2, 2019 while living in Saint Elizabeth's Manor in Bristol, RI. She was enfolded by family love as she slowly released her courageous, independent nature over a week and her spirit rose. She is well remembered and loved by many on the east and west coasts, as both were certainly her home.
A daughter of the late Francis and the late Anne C. (Wynn) Archibald, she was born June 1, 1930 in Lexington, MA. As a young child she surmounted the challenges of polio with a fascination and optimism for life which fueled all of her ways and all of her days. As a teen she was most proud of being able to dance, go to the ocean, be a cheerleader, as well as, her academic successes at Keith Hall in Lowell MA. As a young woman she consciously raised strong and independent daughters, she began her degrees and traveled the world. She most delighted in maintaining a dual citizenship with Ireland and her shamrock green car. In mid-life she pursued a dream to become a "CA girl" making her home in Orange County, getting her PHD, working as a therapist in innovative women's health, a perfect expression of her kind and giving nature. Semi-retired she worked for Edwards Theaters due to her lifelong passion for movies, walked the seawalls of Balboa Island and later dedicated her working energies to helping others through Oasis Senior Citizen's Center near her home in Newport Beach.
She is survived by her brothers: Francis X. Archibald of Mt Pleasant, SC, and Walter Archibald of Sewell, NJ; her 4 daughters: Ann Marie McKone of Kittery, ME; Susan McKeon & Wayne Jipsen of Saint George, UT; Patricia & John Mack of Bristol, RI; Kathleen & Scott Pihl of Sunriver, OR; and her 4 grandchildren: Nathan (&Kristi) Rendo of Waco, TX; Caitlin (&Stephen) Caldwell of Warren, RI; Katharine (&Andrew) Boynton of West Greenwich, RI; Ian Pihl of Seattle, WA; her 6 great-grandchildren: Liam, Reid, Ryan, Keava, Brennan, Finn; as well as, dear nieces, nephews and so many friends, all whom she treasured.
She was predeceased by: her brother, Charles Archibald; her sister, Carol E. Archibald; her nephew, Mark Archibald.
By her request there will be a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 282 Suffolk Street, Lowell, MA on Monday June 17th 2019 at 10 AM.
Memorials: Polio Global Eradication Initiative (PGEI) or Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019