Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
603-625-5777
Committal
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Cemetery St. and Shaker Rd
Concord, NH
Barbara Ann (Cronin) Mongan


1928 - 2019
Barbara Ann (Cronin) Mongan, 90, died July 12, 2019 at Concord Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire. She was born on August 8, 1928, the daughter of Maurice and Marie (Spillane) Cronin. Barbara married John Harold "Hal" Mongan on April 20, 1947 in Dorchester, Mass.

With her husband, Barbara spent her early adult years raising four children. With the children grown, she worked as a tour guide and eventually director at the Emerson House in Concord, Mass. When she retired, she often traveled the world with Elderhostel. Throughout her long and full life, Barbara loved to sing (Sweet Adeline's) and dance to big band music.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Hal, who passed on in 1994, but with his blessing and wishes continued to live life as fully as she could.

She leaves behind her sister, Ginny; three sons, Steve, Dan and Peter; her daughter, Jill; daughters-in-law, Linda, Sandra and Terri; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her grandson, Coley.

Her Cemetery Committal Service will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Cemetery St. and Shaker Rd., Concord, on Monday, July 22 at 11:00A.M.





Published in Lowell Sun on July 17, 2019
