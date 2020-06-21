The world was suddenly less vibrant on the morning of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 when Barbara Boyle Clement peacefully passed away. She died at home in the arms of her daughter Jennifer Clement and son Jonathan Clement with her large and loving extended family by her side.
Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard "Sliver" Clement and her darling son Christopher Clement.
Born on November 30, 1934, in Lowell, MA, to Jean Bourk Boyle and Thomas E. Boyle Sr., Barbara was the eldest daughter of the Boyle clan. She worked as a proofreader for The Courier Citizen, The Boston Globe and Sullivan Brothers. She later became an LPN.
A voracious reader, nothing captivated Barbara more than history and there was not a local historical event, large or small, that she couldn't report on with dates, times and the most intricate of details. Her mind remained sharp, brilliant and curious until the very end.
Barbara was also a force; she was larger than life. A master storyteller, she was witty, clever and had a devilish sense of humor. No one delivered a punchline with more gusto. In a room of big personalities hers outshone them all.
She will be sorely missed by her sister Gail McDonald of Ipswich MA, her brothers Robert "Bobby" Boyle of Ft Lauderdale Florida, Gary (Edna) Boyle of Seabrook NH. Barbara was predeceased by her brothers Edward Boyle, Thomas "Tommy" Boyle, Richard "Dickie" Boyle, her cousin Roger Bourk who was raised with the family as a brother as well as her beloved niece Laurie Boyle Bresnahan.
She has left behind many, deeply loved extended family members with whom she thought of as her own.
Barbara had many dear friends young and old, from all walks of life. Everywhere Barbara traveled, she had a friend or made a new one. Each day and every encounter was a chance to learn something new and gain knowledge about those around her. She was kind and generous and her friendship knew no bounds.
Clement
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial funeral Mass on Saturday, June 27th at 9:00 am at St. Patrick's Church, 282 Suffolk St., Lowell, MA. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Dolan Funeral Home. The family encourages everyone to sign the guestbook and share a memory at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the church.
A private family celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the family home. Stories will be shared—and those are plentiful. Laughter will be heard and her family will eat, drink and toast the vibrant, family grande dame Barbara was. Tears will be shed but wiped away quickly, as Barbara would want to be remembered with laughter instead of sorrow and as it was for her entire life, what Barbara wants, Barbara gets.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations to the Lowell Historical Society are made in Barbara's memory www.lowellhistoricalsociety.org.
View the online memorial for Barbara Boyle Clement
Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard "Sliver" Clement and her darling son Christopher Clement.
Born on November 30, 1934, in Lowell, MA, to Jean Bourk Boyle and Thomas E. Boyle Sr., Barbara was the eldest daughter of the Boyle clan. She worked as a proofreader for The Courier Citizen, The Boston Globe and Sullivan Brothers. She later became an LPN.
A voracious reader, nothing captivated Barbara more than history and there was not a local historical event, large or small, that she couldn't report on with dates, times and the most intricate of details. Her mind remained sharp, brilliant and curious until the very end.
Barbara was also a force; she was larger than life. A master storyteller, she was witty, clever and had a devilish sense of humor. No one delivered a punchline with more gusto. In a room of big personalities hers outshone them all.
She will be sorely missed by her sister Gail McDonald of Ipswich MA, her brothers Robert "Bobby" Boyle of Ft Lauderdale Florida, Gary (Edna) Boyle of Seabrook NH. Barbara was predeceased by her brothers Edward Boyle, Thomas "Tommy" Boyle, Richard "Dickie" Boyle, her cousin Roger Bourk who was raised with the family as a brother as well as her beloved niece Laurie Boyle Bresnahan.
She has left behind many, deeply loved extended family members with whom she thought of as her own.
Barbara had many dear friends young and old, from all walks of life. Everywhere Barbara traveled, she had a friend or made a new one. Each day and every encounter was a chance to learn something new and gain knowledge about those around her. She was kind and generous and her friendship knew no bounds.
Clement
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial funeral Mass on Saturday, June 27th at 9:00 am at St. Patrick's Church, 282 Suffolk St., Lowell, MA. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Dolan Funeral Home. The family encourages everyone to sign the guestbook and share a memory at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the church.
A private family celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the family home. Stories will be shared—and those are plentiful. Laughter will be heard and her family will eat, drink and toast the vibrant, family grande dame Barbara was. Tears will be shed but wiped away quickly, as Barbara would want to be remembered with laughter instead of sorrow and as it was for her entire life, what Barbara wants, Barbara gets.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations to the Lowell Historical Society are made in Barbara's memory www.lowellhistoricalsociety.org.
View the online memorial for Barbara Boyle Clement
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.