Barbara C. (Desimas) LeBlanc

of Lowell; 92



LOWELL - Barbara C. (Desimas) LeBlanc, 92, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell. She was the wife of the late Albert LeBlanc, who passed away in 2008.



Barbara was born in Lowell on August 7, 1926 a daughter of the late John F. DeSimas and Ethel (Vigeant) DeSimas. She graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro. She was a former Nun and teacher at Notre Dame until she married Albert in 1994. They moved to Palm Harbor, Florida and she resided there until Albert passed away she then moved back to the greater Lowell area.



She was the sister of the late: John F. DeSimas Jr., Dolores Heeg, and Ginger DeSimas. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.



LeBLANC - Her graveside service will be held Wednesday morning, March 6th at 11:30AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell.