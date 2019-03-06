Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. (Desimas) LeBlanc

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara C. (Desimas) LeBlanc Obituary
Barbara C. (Desimas) LeBlanc
of Lowell; 92

LOWELL - Barbara C. (Desimas) LeBlanc, 92, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell. She was the wife of the late Albert LeBlanc, who passed away in 2008.

Barbara was born in Lowell on August 7, 1926 a daughter of the late John F. DeSimas and Ethel (Vigeant) DeSimas. She graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro. She was a former Nun and teacher at Notre Dame until she married Albert in 1994. They moved to Palm Harbor, Florida and she resided there until Albert passed away she then moved back to the greater Lowell area.

She was the sister of the late: John F. DeSimas Jr., Dolores Heeg, and Ginger DeSimas. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

LeBLANC - Her graveside service will be held Wednesday morning, March 6th at 11:30AM in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now