Barbara Christine Johnson

of Chelmsford



Barbara Christine Johnson, 82, of Chelmsford, MA passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.



She was married to Stanford Johnson with whom she would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on April 26.



Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Stasia (Baron) Pereira. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1954.



She retired in 2002 from the IRS Lowell office after 40 years of service.



She enjoyed spending time with family and friends by the pool and during the holidays. She loved going to casinos, the beach, and being a avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She loved birds, animals, and especially her dog Daisy.



Besides her husband she is survived by her daughters Keleigh Johnson of Chelmsford, Julian and her husband Gary Craven of Acton, grandchildren Stasia Bailey, Shelby Johnson, great-grandchildren Danny Bailey, Noah Bailey, Emma Bailey, sister Joanna Roddy of Chelmsford, sister-in-law Joan Johnson of Belchertown, sister in law Cynthia Watson of Westfield, several nieces and nephews, and two very close friends Jeff and Betty Bennett.



The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for the wonderful care and love they provided her during the last months of her life.



JOHNSON - Barbara Christine Johnson, of Chelmsford, passed away March 2, 2019. Visiting hours Friday 9 to 11 A.M. Funeral, Friday at 11:00 AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Memorials may be made in her name to the Sunny Acres Activity Fund or MSPCA. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary