Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Barbara Elizabeth Tanner (Taylor), who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Barbara will be remembered and missed the most for her deep love for her family, generous spirit, strength and work ethic. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Barbara was born on December 31, 1933 to James Everett and Loretta Taylor. Barbara grew up in the Pawtucketville section of Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School in 1951, where she was proud to be an Officer in the Girl Regiment. After high school, Barbara was employed at New England Telephone & Telegraph Company until she met her husband G. Donald (Don) Tanner.
Barbara was a dedicated and strong matriarch of her family, devoting herself to her marriage and the care and raising of her children. She was employed for 28 years in the Tewksbury Public Schools as the Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools and School Committee. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and P.T.A. President at the North Street and Junior High School in Tewksbury. She sang in the choir and taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church. Barbara also cared for her husband Don throughout his ten-year battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease and cherished every moment they had in their marriage. Barbara's strength also helped her battle and survive breast cancer after her husband's death.
Barbara had a keen interest in politics and thoroughly enjoyed traveling, cooking, and just being outdoors. She was beautiful inside and out, and her kindness and warmth impacted everyone whom she met. Her generous spirit was evident when at the age of 69 she proudly donated a kidney to her son, David. Barbara loved traveling the world over and particularly enjoyed international destinations in Europe, the Middle East, South America and Asia. Her favorite destination was always Scotland, where she traveled with three generations of her family and made special memories.
Barbara loved her two grandchildren, Jessica and D.J., very deeply. She retired to spend more time with them having fun and creating wonderful memories. In her final years, it was her first great-grandchild, Jeffrey who always brought a smile to Nana's face. Barbara also welcomed her second great-grandchild three weeks before she passed. Jennifer shares her middle name and her presence will be felt in this new baby girl.
Barbara leaves to mourn her loss her daughter, Donna L. Tanner; her son, David D. Tanner and his wife, Mary Kay of Pelham, NH; her granddaughter, Jessica E. (Tanner) Shaw; her husband, Jeffrey; and their children, Jennifer Elizabeth and Jeffrey Daniel Shaw Jr. of Atlanta, GA; her grandson, Donald J. Tanner and his fiancé, Khristina Stackpole of Chuluota, FL; her sister, Nancy Varnum of Haines City, FL; her niece, Lisa Healey and her husband, John of Port Saint John, FL; her nephew, Thomas Varnum VIII and his wife, Kathy of Londonderry, NH. her step-grandson, Anthony M. Waelter of Hinsdale, IL and his children, Michael, Diego, Andres and Julian; her step-grandson, Joseph C. Waelter of Haverhill, MA and his children, Matthew and Aubrey; her nephew and niece, Robert Taylor and Mary Beth Taylor, both of Germany. She is predeceased by her husband, G. Donald Tanner; her parents, James Everett and Loretta Taylor; and her brother, Robert Taylor.
TANNER
Visiting hours will be at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth St., Lowell, MA, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Thursday morning, Aug. 29, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at The First Baptist Church, 1500 Andover St., Tewksbury, MA. Burial will be private. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019