Barbara Goodwin Hill
devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend
Barbara Goodwin Hill of Marion, MA devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all passed away peacefully on October 23rd, 2019.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband John A. Hill, Jr. and two children Gregory Hill and Nancy Hill McLachlan. She is survived by five children John A. Hill, III and his wife Ann of Milton, MA; Martha Horan and her husband Thomas of Dracut, MA; Betsey Christiansen and her husband Terrance of Marion, MA; David Hill and his wife Germaine of Black Mountain, NC; Jennifer Armbrecht and her deceased husband Ken of Panama City, FL; and son-in-law, Gordon McLachlan of Bow, NH; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was born on August 22,1919 in Lowell, Massachusetts to William and Eva Goodwin.
She grew up in Chelmsford, MA and graduated from Chelmsford High in 1937. She graduated from Emerson College in 1942. She went on to teach at Oak Grove School in Vassalboro, Maine and became the Director of Speech and Drama.
In 1943 Barbara married her high school sweet heart John and began raising her large family.
All who knew Barbara will never forget her dramatic style, her melodic voice, and her charm. She loved sewing, cooking, watching sports especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. In her 100 years of life Barbara witnessed incredible changes in the world. She kept active in her children's and grandchildren's lives and stayed up with current trends and events by reading avidly, and often engaging in intellectual discussions with her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and a love of life.
Now she is at peace and will always be deeply loved by all whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Dracut, MA on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:30 AM followed by a celebration of life luncheon. In lieu of flowers an unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need would honor Barbara's memory. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019