|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Barbara J. Groom

Barbara J. Groom Obituary
of Tewksbury

Tewksbury

Barbara J. (Talbot) Groom, age 81, of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Barbara was the beloved wife of 55 years of the late Francis Groom, Jr., devoted mother of Paula Morris & her husband James of Londonderry, NH and Francis Groom, III of Tewksbury, loving "Grammy" of Kimberly Morris of White River Junction, VT and Gabrielle Morris of Londonderry, NH, cherished daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Hibbard) Talbot, Jr., dear sister of the late Patricia Huber and William R. Talbot, III.

Groom

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Wednesday, February 12th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery, Tewksbury. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to MSPCA, Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 10, 2020
