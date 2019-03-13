Barbara J. Hoebeke

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother



Barbara J. (Blanco) Hoebeke, 75, a longtime resident of Westford, died Sunday evening at House in Lincoln, MA following a brief illness. She was the wife of Richard J. Hoebeke who survives her.



Born in Revere, MA. on May 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (McDonough) Blanco and received her education in the Dorchester Catholic schools.



Barbara was retired from HITEC Sensor Development, Inc., where she worked as an Administrative Assistant.



Barbara enjoyed cooking, reading, ceramics and shopping. However most important to her was her family, which were her passion and delight.



She was a member of St Catherine's Church in Westford.



In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by four daughters, Alice Hoebeke of Lynn, MA, Michelle Delano and her husband John of Haverhill, MA, Danielle Mulholland and her husband Rick of West Roxbury,MA, and Nicole Funaro and her husband Daniel of Westford, MA.; a son, Police Chief Joseph R. Hoebeke and his wife Jamie of Bedford, NH: seven grandchildren and several cousins.



Barbara was also the Mother of the late David Hoebeke.



HOEBEKE - Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street., Chelmsford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 o'clock on Friday at St. Catherine's Church, 107 South Main Street, Westford. KINDLEY GATHER AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. For online condolences visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. For those who desire, memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Catherine's Parish, 107 South Main Street, Westford, MA., 01886. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary