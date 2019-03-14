Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's Church
107 South Main Street
Westford, MA
View Map
Barbara J. Hoebeke of Westford

Barbara J. Hoebeke, 75, wife of Richard J. Hoebeke died March 10th in Lincoln, MA. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street., Chelmsford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 o'clock on Friday at St. Catherine's Church, 107 South Main Street, Westford. KINDLY GATHER AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. For online condolences visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. For those who desire, memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Catherine's Parish, 107 South Main Street, Westford, MA., 01886.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
