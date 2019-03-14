|
|
Barbara J. Hoebeke of Westford
Barbara J. Hoebeke, 75, wife of Richard J. Hoebeke died March 10th in Lincoln, MA. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street., Chelmsford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 o'clock on Friday at St. Catherine's Church, 107 South Main Street, Westford. KINDLY GATHER AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. For online condolences visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com or www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. For those who desire, memorial donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Catherine's Parish, 107 South Main Street, Westford, MA., 01886.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 14, 2019