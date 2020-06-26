of Bedford, NH (formerly of Dracut, MA)
Bedford, NH –Barbara J. Jarek, age 79, a resident of Bedford NH, and formerly of Dracut & Lowell MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16th from complications related to the Covid-19 virus.
Born on November17, 1940, a daughter to the late Stanley Balas and the late Florence Balas, Barbara was educated in Lowell. She married her dear husband, the late Roger P. Jarek Sr., in August 1962.
She is survived by her son Roger Jr. and his wife Ellen, of Dracut, daughter Jennifer Lombard and her husband Patrick, of Manchester NH; her grandchildren: Steven Lombard and his wife Melissa, Haley Jarek, Heather (Lombard) Proctor and her husband Tim, Brian Lombard and Briana Lombard; and her great-grandchildren Cassidy and Corrina. She also leaves two brothers, Stanley Balas Jr. and his wife Mindy, of Methuen MA, and Frank Balas of Florida; and two sisters, Bernice Murphy of Ayer MA, and Diane (Balas) Pawlick of Vermont; also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Barbara was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Robert Jarek and Richard Jarek, and two sisters-in-law,Frances Schubach-Jarek and Mary (Christides) Jarek.
All services were private. Please consider sending a donation in Barbara's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in Lowell Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.