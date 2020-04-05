|
|
formerly of Chelmsford and Dracut
LITTLETON
Barbara J. Mullane, 85, of Littleton died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Emerson Hospital. She was married to the late Paul F. Mullane, who died on October 20, 2004.
Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Alice G. (Bullock) Dacey.
She graduated from Arlington High School with the class of 1952.
She moved to Chelmsford in 1966 and then to Dracut in 1972 where she was a long time resident.
She worked at Jordan Marsh and Macy's in Lowell and most recently at the Hyannis Shaw's Supermarket.
She was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Golf fan.
She is survived by her children, Paul M. Mullane and his wife Luciene of Norfolk, MA and Daniel P. Mullane and his wife Taya of Pepperell, MA, a sister Ruth O'Brien of Kingston, three grandchildren, Danielle Mullane, Paul Mullane and John Mullane, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Daniel Dacey, Paul Dacey, Sister Trasita Dacey, Alice Coakley and Helen Nathan.
Mullane
All funeral services are private and at the convenience of her family with burial to take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD, 978-251-4041. Memorials in her name may be made to the Neponset Valley Humane Society, PO Box 544, Norwood, MA 02062. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Barbara J. Mullane
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020