Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister
Billerica – Barbara J. Ringland – Age 70, beloved wife of George C. Ringland died Sunday at their home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Boston, August 4, 1949, a daughter of the late Thomas and Emily (Choquette) MacKinnon. Barbara lived in Billerica before moving to Medford for many years and later moved back to Billerica in 1993.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Kristin Chase of Schoharie, NY and Kerri Breen of Malden; her sons, Eric Ringland of Billerica and Michael Ringland of N. Chelmsford; her sister, Paula Hunter of Pasadena, MD and is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
It being Barbara's request, all funeral arrangements will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019