Barbara J. Tracy
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister
Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy, 86, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully Sunday May 5, 2019 at Villa Crest in Manchester, NH.
She was the beloved wife of Holmes V. Tracy, Jr. with whom she recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on April 12th.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Isadore L. and the late Stephanie (Wojnar) Rock, she was a graduate of St. Louis High School in Webster, MA.
Barbara was an Executive Assistant to the late Louis Fineman, who was the President of the former Pelham Bank and Trust for many years.
Among her many interests, Barbara enjoyed reading and bowling. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and would often be seen at their various sporting events throughout the years.
Besides her husband, Barbara was survived by four children Jayne A. Dusek and her husband Richard D. of Ayer, MA, James D. Tracy and his wife Ann A. of Raymond, NH, Thomas H. Tracy and his wife Lisa of Windham, NH and Donna L. Demers and her husband Mike J. of Pelham, NH; 8 grandchildren April Dusek, Cyndi Dusek, Brian Dusek, Zachary Tracy, Jacob Tracy, Luke Tracy, Melyssa Demers and Kristyn Demers; 7 great- grandchildren; a sister Maureen Zidek and her husband Joseph of Nashua, NH; and several nieces and nephews; a cousin Mary Kliss of Webster, MA.
She was also the mother of the late John D. Tracy.
TRACY - Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 2 to 6 P.M. on Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH at 10 O'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Judes Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 9, 2019