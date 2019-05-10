Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tracy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy Obituary
Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy
of Pelham, NH

In Manchester, NH, May 5, 2019, at Villa Crest, Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy of Pelham, beloved wife for 61 years of Holmes V. Tracy, Jr., Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 2 to 6 P.M. on Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH at 10 O'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Judes Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pelham Funeral Home
Download Now