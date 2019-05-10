|
Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy
of Pelham, NH
In Manchester, NH, May 5, 2019, at Villa Crest, Barbara J. (Rock) Tracy of Pelham, beloved wife for 61 years of Holmes V. Tracy, Jr., Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 2 to 6 P.M. on Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH at 10 O'clock followed by burial in the Gibson Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to St. Judes Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2019