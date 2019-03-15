Barbara J. Williams

of Exeter, NH; 79



Barbara J. Williams, 79, of Exeter, NH passed away with loved ones by her side Friday, March 8, 2019.



Born in Chicago, Illinois on July 21, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jean (Clark) Jensen. Barbara graduated from Maine Township High School, Des Plaines, Illinois in 1957 and had a career in Human Resources. Upon retirement, she continued her lifelong commitment to serving her local community and beyond; most recently, as Trustee of the East Kingston Library from 2006 - 2017. She enjoyed traveling the globe, was a patron of the Arts, and an active member of local knitting and reading groups. Barbara had a generous spirit, and treasured time spent with family, friends, and of course, her beloved dog Charlie.



Barbara leaves two daughters Laura Williams and her husband Raymond Sweatt of Exeter, NH; Jennifer Toler, her husband Kevin and their daughters Julia and Meghan of Beverly, MA. Known as "Nanny" to her granddaughters, Barbara loved to attend their performances and support their interests.



WILLIAMS - A Memorial Service and reception will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 4:00, at the East Kingston Library, 47 Maplevale Rd., East Kingston NH 03827. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make donations to the East Kingston Library, the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, or Compassionate Care Hospice.



Special thanks to Riverwoods Skilled Nursing and Compassionate Care Hospice for the care and support they provided Barbara and her family.