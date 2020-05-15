longtime Lowell resident
LOWELL
Barbara Jean (Lyons) Carey, 81, a longtime Lowell resident, died on May 10, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Health Care Center, peacefully after a period of declining health.
Born December 14, 1938 in Cambridge, she was a daughter of the late William Joseph Lyons and the late Frances (Linnehan) Lyons. She was raised and educated in the Cambridge area.
After she graduated high school, when she was 18 she worked as a telephone operator at New England Tel and Tel. After a short time on the job she became an information supervisor. For most of her adult life she worked as a home health aid throughout the greater Lowell area and she also worked as a file clerk at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua for about 10 years before her retirement. As a longtime Lowell resident, Barbara was a communicant of St. Patrick Church. She loved to shop and enjoyed playing bingo, especially at St. Pats.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Paula Barros and her husband, Leonard, of Manchester, NH and Christina Carey of Lowell, her 2 grandchildren, Stephanie Roy of Bath, NH and Justin Campbell of Wilton, NH, her siblings, Judith Delgrosso and her husband, Anthony, of Danvers, Robert Lyons and his wife, Kathleen, of Danvers, Phillip Lyons and his wife, Mary, of Revere and David Lyons and his wife, Kim, of Revere. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers, the late William Lyons and the late Kenneth Lyons.
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER FUNERAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO THE American Cancer Society - CENTRALIZED MEMORIAL PROCESSING CENTER, 30 SPEEN STREET, FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701 OR ONLINE AT cancer.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 15 to May 31, 2020.