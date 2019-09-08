|
Barbara Jean (Tallier) Sullivan, 83 of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Willow Manor Nursing Home. She was the widow of Richard Sullivan whom passed away in 1976.
She was born in Boston on August 21, 1936 and was a daughter of the late William and the late Mary Tallier. She was raised in Boston, where she attended the area schools.
In the 1970's Barbara relocated to Lowell, where she enjoyed setting up the window displays at the Goodwill Store for many years. She was friendly, outgoing, and a sharp dresser. Barbara will be remembered and missed by her many friends, whom she loved chatting with.
She is survived by her three children, Judith Sullivan, Theresa Piper, and Roy Sullivan.; her sister, Ruth Wood; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Raymond, and Crystal; as well as her two great grandchildren.
She was the mother of the late Barbara Whiteman, the late Robert Sullivan, and the late Marion Lambert, Maybel Volz.
