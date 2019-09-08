Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean (Tallier) Sullivan


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean (Tallier) Sullivan Obituary
of Lowell

LOWELL

Barbara Jean (Tallier) Sullivan, 83 of Lowell, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Willow Manor Nursing Home. She was the widow of Richard Sullivan whom passed away in 1976.

She was born in Boston on August 21, 1936 and was a daughter of the late William and the late Mary Tallier. She was raised in Boston, where she attended the area schools.

In the 1970's Barbara relocated to Lowell, where she enjoyed setting up the window displays at the Goodwill Store for many years. She was friendly, outgoing, and a sharp dresser. Barbara will be remembered and missed by her many friends, whom she loved chatting with.

She is survived by her three children, Judith Sullivan, Theresa Piper, and Roy Sullivan.; her sister, Ruth Wood; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Raymond, and Crystal; as well as her two great grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Barbara Whiteman, the late Robert Sullivan, and the late Marion Lambert, Maybel Volz.

Sullivan

ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 6 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 6 PM. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Barbara Jean (Tallier) Sullivan
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now