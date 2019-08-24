|
Beloved sister, aunt and friend
Barbara Jean Ward, 71, formerly of Pelham, NH, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening August 21, 2019 at the Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, New Hampshire.
Born in Everett, Massachusetts, September 8, 1947, a daughter of the late Charles B. and the late Marie A. (Goodwin) Ward, she attended Nashua schools and was a graduate of Nashua High School Class of 1966. She went on to attend Nashua Business School.
Barbara was an accounts payable clerk for MIT - Lincoln Labs in Lexington, MA for over 39 years until her retirement.
A communicant of St. Patrick's Church in Pelham, she was also a member of the Women's Guild.
In addition, Barbara was a member of the Pelham VFW Memorial Post # 10722 Ladies Auxiliary and the Pelham Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her sister Beverly Ward Rudeen and her husband Kimball of Tyngsboro; a niece Rebecca A. Rudranath and her husband Sushil of Nashua and a nephew Aaron C. Ward; several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Barbara was the sister of the late Charles B. Ward, Jr.
The Ward family would like to thank the staff and residents of Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson for sharing how "they will all miss her big smiles and hellos each day".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday morning August 26, 2019 at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 10 o'clock (Please Meet at Church) followed by her burial at the Gibson Cemetery.
E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to Home, Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – (603-635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 24, 2019