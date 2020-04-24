Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Barbara Kilroy


1936 - 2020
Barbara Kilroy Obituary
of Westford; 83

Barbara Kilroy, 83 of Westford, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, April 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Francis T. Kilroy for 66 years.

Barbara was born in Boston on September 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Grace and William Aubut. Family was paramount in Barbara's life. She prided herself on being the matriarch of her family and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Barbara is sadly predeceased by her granddaughter, Lindsay Kilroy, RN.

Kilroy

Due to the restrictions set in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning and live streamed through the funeral home website. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date when all can gather to honor and celebrate Barbara's life without boundaries.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to:

Cure Alzheimers Fund

34 Washington Street Suite 310

Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.badgerfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
