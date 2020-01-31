|
Barbara L. Dombrowski, 68, of Laconia, NH, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in her home. She was born in Cambridge, MA on February 22, 1951, a daughter of Frank and Gloria (Hall) Dombrowski. Barbara was an accomplished artist with a true love of nature, especially birds. She was a spiritual individual who enjoyed helping others and loved spending her time with family.
She is survived by five sisters, Sandy Kenney and husband Larry of Weare, NH, Regina Marsh and husband Wally of Billerica, MA, Donna Harvey and husband Brian of Manchester By the Sea, MA, Deborah Rappa and husband Edward of Middleton, NH, Diane Nardone and husband Michael of Derry, NH; brother, John Squires and Mary of Nashua, NH; 12 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and nephews; one great-nephew and three cousins. In addition to her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her son, Paul.
Private services will be held for family members only. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to / American PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 31, 2020