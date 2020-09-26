Retired Secretary forTewksbury Board of SelectmenTEWKSBURYBarbara L. (Lamb) Hague, age 79, a resident of Tewksbury for over 60 years, and member of the Tewksbury Congregational Church, passed away at Bear Mountain in Andover on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her family at her side.Born in Medford on December 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter P. Lamb and the late Elizabeth (Lewis) Lamb.Barbara was raised in Somerville. She attended Somerville schools and graduated from Somerville High School in 1958.Prior to her retirement in 2009, she was employed as the Secretary for the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen.Barbara was an avid fan of Tewksbury High School Sports, and was an integral part of the Redmen Football Team's "50 Yard Line Club", as well as a dedicated supporter, follower, cheerleader, and unofficial referee for the New England College Women's Hockey Team.She was a member and past Grand Chief of the Knights of Pythian Sisters, and a member of the Tewksbury Golden Age Club and Senior Drop-In-Center.Barbara treasured every moment she was able to spend with her family, church family, numerous friends, co-workers, and fellow Tewksbury Redmen sports fans.She is survived by her children, Gardner K. Hague and his wife Tracy, of Epping, NH, Jonathan L. Hague and his wife Lisa, and David S. Hague and his wife Vicki, all of Lowell, Lisa L. Kasprzak and her husband Stephen, of Tewksbury, and Suzanne E. Shaw and her husband William, of Pelham, NH. Barbara also leaves seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will form at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Road, Medford. Face covering, masks and social distancing required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Barbara's memory may be made to the Tewksbury Redmen Football Club, 31 Bopete Lane, Tewksbury, MA 01876.