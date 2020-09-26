1/
Barbara L. Hague
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Secretary for

Tewksbury Board of Selectmen

TEWKSBURY

Barbara L. (Lamb) Hague, age 79, a resident of Tewksbury for over 60 years, and member of the Tewksbury Congregational Church, passed away at Bear Mountain in Andover on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her family at her side.

Born in Medford on December 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter P. Lamb and the late Elizabeth (Lewis) Lamb.

Barbara was raised in Somerville. She attended Somerville schools and graduated from Somerville High School in 1958.

Prior to her retirement in 2009, she was employed as the Secretary for the Tewksbury Board of Selectmen.

Barbara was an avid fan of Tewksbury High School Sports, and was an integral part of the Redmen Football Team's "50 Yard Line Club", as well as a dedicated supporter, follower, cheerleader, and unofficial referee for the New England College Women's Hockey Team.

She was a member and past Grand Chief of the Knights of Pythian Sisters, and a member of the Tewksbury Golden Age Club and Senior Drop-In-Center.

Barbara treasured every moment she was able to spend with her family, church family, numerous friends, co-workers, and fellow Tewksbury Redmen sports fans.

She is survived by her children, Gardner K. Hague and his wife Tracy, of Epping, NH, Jonathan L. Hague and his wife Lisa, and David S. Hague and his wife Vicki, all of Lowell, Lisa L. Kasprzak and her husband Stephen, of Tewksbury, and Suzanne E. Shaw and her husband William, of Pelham, NH. Barbara also leaves seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.

Calling hours are Monday, Sept. 28, from 4-7 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will form at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Road, Medford. Face covering, masks and social distancing required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Barbara's memory may be made to the Tewksbury Redmen Football Club, 31 Bopete Lane, Tewksbury, MA 01876.

www.farmeranddee.com



View the online memorial for Barbara L. Hague

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral
10:00 AM
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farmer & Dee Funeral Home Inc
16 Lee St
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved