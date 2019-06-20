Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Barbara L. Morrison


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Morrison Obituary
of Chelmsford

Barbara L. Morrison, 93, of Chelmsford, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Palm Center.

She was married to the late Gerard Morrison.

Born in Arlington on June 29, 1925 the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Stynes, she was a graduate of Arlington High School with the class of 1943.

She retired from Hanscom Airforce Base in 1990, and moved to Chelmsford in 2001.

She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford and St. Michael's in Bedford. Barbara enjoyed line dancing at the Senior Center in Chelmsford, Westford, and Littleton.

She is survived by her son, Gerard "Jerry" Morrison and his wife Joan of Westford, Kevin Morrison and his wife Sunhui of Chelmsford, Michael Morrison of Chelmsford, Charles "Chuck" Morrison of Chelmsford, and Joann Morrison of Tyngsboro, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late James and Lester Morrison, and Mary Kingman, and Margaret Gavin.

Morrison

Funeral Saturday at 8am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Shawsheen Cemetery, Bedford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on June 20, 2019
