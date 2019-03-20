Barbara L. (Silva) Russell

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend



Barbara L. (Silva) Russell, 74, of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019, after a final, brief battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Charles "David" Russell, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.



She was born in Lowell to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Tetreault) Silva on November 3, 1944. Barbara graduated from Lowell High School in 1962, where she was voted most likely to succeed by her classmates. While attending night classes, she earned an Associate's Degree in Business Management from Middlesex Community College, where she was also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.



Barbara worked for over 50 years as a financial analyst, first as a civil service employee with the U. S. Air Force, and later, after retiring from government service, for multiple defense contractors.



Barbara enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, attending live music events, and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. She was actively involved with her Lowell High School Class of '62 alumni, keeping track of every classmate and organizing all the class reunions.



She was a longtime cancer survivor, having received a bone marrow transplant in 1991 at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA. Barbara's brother, Jim, was her bone marrow donor and her son, Kevin, was her platelet donor. She was eternally grateful to all the doctors, nurses, and physical therapists at Fred Hutchinson, who made her transplant a success. Whenever Barbara spent time with her cherished granddaughter, she couldn't help but think of all the joy she'd have missed had it not been for "the Hutch".



In addition to her husband David, she is survived by three children, Kevin Lagasse of Dracut, Michelle Bakke and her husband David of Tewksbury, and Nicolle Houston and her husband Michael of Dracut, a granddaughter, Samantha Bakke, a sister, Patricia DeFreitas, a brother, James Silva, a half-sister, JoAnn Noon, several beloved nieces and nephews, and a lifelong friend, Noreen MacDonald.



RUSSELL - In North Chelmsford, MA, March 17, 2019. Barbara L. (Silva) Russell, a longtime resident of North Chelmsford, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of David Russell. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Stevens St., Lowell, on Friday at 10:00 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorial donations in her name may be made to either the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at www.fredhutch.org/donate, or Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at https://giving.laheyhealth.org. Funeral Director Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Barbara's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary