Barbara L. (Silva) Russell
Loving wife, mother
and grandmother
In North Chelmsford, MA, March 17, 2019. Barbara L. (Silva) Russell, of North Chelmsford, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of David Russell. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Stevens St., Lowell, on Friday at 10:00 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorial donations in her name may be made to either the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at www.fredhutch.org/donate, or Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at https://giving.laheyhealth.org. Funeral Director Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Barbara's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 21, 2019