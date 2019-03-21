Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Stevens St
Lowell, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
Interment in St. Mary Cemetery
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
Barbara L. (Silva) Russell

Barbara L. (Silva) Russell Obituary
Barbara L. (Silva) Russell

Loving wife, mother

and grandmother

In North Chelmsford, MA, March 17, 2019. Barbara L. (Silva) Russell, of North Chelmsford, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of David Russell. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Stevens St., Lowell, on Friday at 10:00 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorial donations in her name may be made to either the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at www.fredhutch.org/donate, or Lahey Hospital & Medical Center at https://giving.laheyhealth.org. Funeral Director Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Barbara's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
